Why is the transgender movement so powerful and how do we fight back? Pro-family journalist explains
On this week's episode of The Van Maren Show, Jonathon speaks with pro-family journalist Brandon Showalter about the stunning power of the transgender movement, the rising backlash against the movement, and how to best fight its evil ideas and practices.
The Van Maren ShowNovember 23, 2022
About the Show
Every week, The Van Maren Show will try to get a handle on what is really going on in our culture today. It can be difficult to find news sources and storytellers that accurately reflect a Christian, socially conservative, pro-life, pro-family worldview. Join me on Wednesdays as we head to the front lines of the culture war.
