Podcast Image

ABOUT THE SHOW

John-Henry interviews some of the most well-known clergy and laity in the Church while offering commentary on the most important news developments in Rome and around the world.

Why is there a painting of a nude Jesus ministering to Judas in Pope Francis’ study?

Wed Apr 7, 2021 - 3:59 pm EST

In This Episode

According to the Vatican’s own newspaper L’Osservatore Romano, Pope Francis has placed a painting of a resurrected nude Jesus ministering to Judas, Christ’s own betrayer, behind the Pope’s desk in his personal study in the Vatican.

Share this article

LISTEN FOR FREE

Google Spotify

GET EPISODES VIA EMAIL