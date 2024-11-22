Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom

Why kids belong at Mass

Most Viral Moments

Most Viral Moments

See More

Children are not a distraction at Mass; they’re a vital part of our faith community, cherished by Jesus Himself. In this video, we’ll explore why bringing kids to Mass is so important and how mothers can nurture their children’s spiritual lives amid the demands of family life. Drawing wisdom from contemplative nuns, we’ll discuss how mothers can keep Christ at the center of each day, guide their daughters in following Our Blessed Mother, and embrace contemplative prayer as a powerful tool for praying with and for their families. Discover the beauty of family life rooted in faith, prayer, and the Mass.

WATCH THE FULL EPISODE HERE: https://www.lifesitenews.com/episodes/nuns-reveal-the-secret-wisdom-of-motherhood/

Download the all-new LSNTV App now, available on iPhone and Android!

LSNTV Apple Store: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/lsntv/id6469105564 

LSNTV Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.lifesitenews.app 

****
PROTECT Your Wealth with gold, silver, and precious metals: https://stjosephpartners.com/lifesitenews
+++

SHOP ALL YOUR FUN AND FAVORITE LIFESITE MERCH! https://shop.lifesitenews.com/   

+++

Connect with John-Henry Westen and all of LifeSiteNews on social media:

LifeSite: https://linktr.ee/lifesitenews 

John-Henry Westen: https://linktr.ee/jhwesten

November 22, 2024

Most Recent Videos

More Video Content 

Recent Episodes

Show More
Recent Videos

Why kids belong at Mass

Recent Videos
3:16

Bishop Strickland prays for truth and leadership | A call for faith and humility

Recent Videos
3:37

Australia's free speech crackdown: Monica Smit speaks out

Recent Videos
5:33

How families foster vocations

Recent Videos
7:25

Pope Pius XII’s one word after his Fatima vision: ‘Apostasy’

Recent Videos
3:46

Breaking the stacked deck: what cardinals SHOULD be

Recent Videos
2:37

Is Pope Francis making Catholics lose the faith?

Recent Videos
4:51

How to combat the GLOBAL epidemic of trans victimhood

Recent Videos
3:35

Hidden dangers of trans ideology | How it harms children and families

Recent Videos
2:49

Why are we calling them women?

Recent Videos
2:29

Don't let social media RUIN your God given dreams

Recent Videos
2:05

Protecting your family with the Rosary

Comments

0 Comments

    Loading...