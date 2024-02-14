Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom

Why "Love is Love" Falls Flat | Kim Zember

Most Viral Moments

Most Viral Moments

See More

“Love is love” is a well-known slogan of the LGBT movement — but former lesbian Kim Zember observes that so many people looking for love have forgotten the true source of love: God our Father. Zember makes the poignant observation that many in our society don’t trust God to love them, or that God has our best intentions in mind. As a result, we replace God’s love for other loves. Zember reminds viewers that “love is love” is itself circular reasoning, and that true love comes from God who loves us.

Watch Kim Zember’s full interview here: https://www.lifesitenews.com/episodes/former-lesbian-a-priests-attempt-to-whitewash-sin-of-homosexuality-harmed-me/

HELP US FIGHT THE LIES OF THE MAINSTREAM MEDIA AND SPREAD THE TRUTH AROUND THE WORLD: https://give.lifesitenews.com

SHOP YOUR FAVORITE PRECIOUS METALS WITH LIFESITENEWS: https://stjosephpartners.com/lifesitenews

SHOP ALL YOUR FUN AND FAVORITE LIFESITE MERCH! https://shop.lifesitenews.com/ 

Connect with us on social media:
LifeSite: https://linktr.ee/lifesitenews
John-Henry Westen: https://linktr.ee/jhwesten

February 14, 2024

Most Recent Videos

More Video Content 

Recent Episodes

Show More
Recent Videos

Why "Love is Love" Falls Flat | Kim Zember

Recent Videos
4:28

Former lesbian grieves for the LGBT community

Recent Videos
4:05

Vision explained: The final battle between God & Satan

Recent Videos
3:45

Mass migration is changing America forever

Recent Videos
4:25

The 'racist' reason why Pope Francis thinks African bishops refuse LGBT blessings

Recent Videos
5:44

Bishop Joseph Strickland laments the current confusion in the Church

Recent Videos
4:31

EXCLUSIVE: Bishop Joseph Strickland reacts to the controversy about gender roles

Recent Videos
4:14

BEAUTIFUL: African nun explains God's will for the family

Recent Videos
3:20

Africa Life Forum: Exposing the harm of the LGBT agenda

Recent Videos
4:08

The father's role comes from GOD

Recent Videos
3:14

Faith lives in the HEARTS of the PEOPLE

Recent Videos
4:03

Drew Mason: 'One of the greatest scripture scholars of all time ... is SATAN.'

Comments

0 Comments

    Loading...