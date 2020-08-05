Why must the left speak ill even of the dead? The truth of pro-life warrior Mike Adams

Mike Adams is described by friends as a “pro-life and free speech warrior,” “witty,” and “satirical,” yet in recent obituaries, he is being defamed by the mainstream media for his conservative views and satirical posts.

Dr. Frank Turek, a close personal friend of Mike’s, joins Jonathon Van Maren on today’s episode of The Van Maren Show to set the record straight and pay tribute to Mike’s contributions to the conservative movement.