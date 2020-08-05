Podcast Image

ABOUT THE SHOW

Every week, The Van Maren Show will try to get a handle on what is really going on in our culture today. It can be difficult to find news sources and storytellers that accurately reflect a Christian, socially conservative, pro-life, pro-family worldview. Join me on Wednesdays as we head to the front lines of the culture war.

Why must the left speak ill even of the dead? The truth of pro-life warrior Mike Adams

Wed Aug 5, 2020 - 12:54 pm EST

In This Episode

Mike Adams is described by friends as a “pro-life and free speech warrior,” “witty,” and “satirical,” yet in recent obituaries, he is being defamed by the mainstream media for his conservative views and satirical posts.

Dr. Frank Turek, a close personal friend of Mike’s, joins Jonathon Van Maren on today’s episode of The Van Maren Show to set the record straight and pay tribute to Mike’s contributions to the conservative movement.  

Share this article

LISTEN FOR FREE

iTunes Google Spotify

GET EPISODES VIA EMAIL