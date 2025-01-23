Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom

Why NOBODY can support abortion

The John-Henry Westen Show

The John-Henry Westen Show

See More

The abortion debate in America has reached a boiling point, and it’s only going to become more hot now that Donald Trump is president once again. Ever since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in 2022, the different worldviews simmering beneath the surface have overflown into two, starkly different realities. This isn’t just a legal battle – it’s about defending the inherent dignity of every human being, from conception to natural death. Here is the full case for why abortion is wrong under all circumstances.

U.S. residents! Create a will with LifeSiteNews: https://www.mylegacywill.com/lifesitenews 

****
PROTECT Your Wealth with gold, silver, and precious metals: https://stjosephpartners.com/lifesitenews
+++

SHOP ALL YOUR FUN AND FAVORITE LIFESITE MERCH! https://shop.lifesitenews.com/   

****

Download the all-new LSNTV App now, available on iPhone and Android!

LSNTV Apple Store: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/lsntv/id6469105564 

LSNTV Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.lifesitenews.app 

+++

Connect with John-Henry Westen and all of LifeSiteNews on social media:

LifeSite: https://linktr.ee/lifesitenews 

John-Henry Westen: https://linktr.ee/jhwesten

January 23, 2025

Most Recent Videos

More Video Content 

Recent Episodes

Show More
Recent Videos

Why NOBODY can support abortion

Recent Videos
40:27

Did God Save Trump for a Higher Purpose?

Recent Videos
34:06

Dark times ahead for Catholics | ‘Cowboy Priest’ reveals how to survive

Recent Videos
17:48

Catholic ranch THRIVES despite ban from Archbishop Gustavo

Recent Videos
27:56

This order of nuns is THRIVING | Sister Wilhelmina

Recent Videos
29:18

'Not the Pope, just Bergoglio'? Bishop who survived communism weighs in

Recent Videos
36:18

How a hermit priest helped save a woman from addiction during COVID lockdown

Recent Videos
39:19

Usurper? Second oldest bishop in the world weighs in on Francis

Recent Videos
24:29

Satan has a three-point plan for us all—here's what it is

Recent Videos
22:53

Did 'The Chosen' get the Birth of Christ WRONG?!

Recent Videos
36:19

How the sexual revolution destroyed the family and upended Christian culture

Recent Videos
34:34

Ancient Catholic prophecies warn of a pope who will gravely harm the Church

Comments

0 Comments

    Loading...