Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom

Why Organ Donation is a Multibillion Dollar Scam

Most Viral Moments

Most Viral Moments

See More

Discover the shocking truth behind the multibillion-dollar organ donation industry. Dr. Byrne reveals the troubling reality that “brain death” is a medically and philosophically flawed concept, often used to justify the harvesting of organs from living individuals. With firsthand accounts of those declared “brain dead” later showing signs of life, this eye-opening video challenges the ethics and practices of the organ donation system.

Watch the full interview here: https://www.lifesitenews.com/episodes/brain-death-and-organ-harvesting-what-you-need-to-know/

Download the all-new LSNTV App now, available on iPhone and Android!

LSNTV Apple Store: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/lsntv/id6469105564 

LSNTV Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.lifesitenews.app 

****

SHOP ALL YOUR FUN AND FAVORITE LIFESITE MERCH! https://shop.lifesitenews.com/   

+++

Connect with John-Henry Westen and all of LifeSiteNews on social media:

LifeSite: https://linktr.ee/lifesitenews 

John-Henry Westen: https://linktr.ee/jhwesten

July 18, 2024

Most Recent Videos

More Video Content 

Recent Episodes

Show More
Recent Videos

Why Organ Donation is a Multibillion Dollar Scam

Recent Videos
4:12

The truth about 'brain death': A flawed concept?

Recent Videos
4:56

How Beethoven composed music while deaf

Recent Videos
6:12

Was Donald Trump SAVED by St. Michael?

Recent Videos
4:38

Do what's right not what's easy

Recent Videos
4:36

Prayer is the Mediator between God and the people

Recent Videos
5:01

Modern music fights the frequency of reality

Recent Videos
8:33

The cause of Church decline

Recent Videos
6:09

What's going on with Pope Francis?

Recent Videos
2:11

We must become saints to defend the Latin Mass

Recent Videos
3:53

Do Computers Always Have the Answer?

Recent Videos
7:32

Can the doctrine of the Church be reversed?

Comments

0 Comments

    Loading...