Why Pope Francis' election could be invalid according to John Paul II document
Catholic podcaster Patrick Coffin shares with John-Henry his thoughts on whether or not Francis is an anti-pope, citing the 1996 apostolic constitution from John Paul II titled 'Universi Dominici gregis' and the totality of Francis' words and actions.
The John-Henry Westen ShowMay 4, 2022
