The John-Henry Westen Show

Why Pope Francis' election could be invalid according to John Paul II document

Catholic podcaster Patrick Coffin shares with John-Henry his thoughts on whether or not Francis is an anti-pope, citing the 1996 apostolic constitution from John Paul II titled 'Universi Dominici gregis' and the totality of Francis' words and actions.

The John-Henry Westen ShowMay 4, 2022

Share

Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom
The John-Henry Westen Show

About the Show

John-Henry interviews some of the most well-known clergy and laity in the Church while offering commentary on the most important news developments in Rome and around the world.

Listen for free

Get episodes via email

Recent Videos

See More