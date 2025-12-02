Why risk your life? For the children

In this powerful and challenging testimony, pro-life activist Mark reveals a perspective few can understand: He sees the brutal assault that nearly killed him as “a gift” and “the most glorious day” of his life.

Why? Because he and his 84-year-old partner, Dick, shed their blood in front of a Planned Parenthood, suffering for Jesus and the unborn, just as the Apostles rejoiced after being flogged for His name. Mark issues a passionate call to action, asking where the Catholic men and women warriors are, and challenges viewers, especially young men, to join them on the sidewalk.

This is not a story of victimhood, but of radical love and purpose. It’s about finding a “spiritual high” in saving lives and embracing suffering as a privilege. Will you answer the call?

WATCH THE FULL SHOW HERE: https://www.lifesitenews.com/episodes/donald-trump-prophecy-pro-lifer-mark-crosby-healed/

