Why was Bishop Emmanuel STABBED? & Ben Affleck's child turns TRANS

Assyrian Orthodox Bishop and TikTok sensation Mar Mari Emmanuel was stabbed by an alleged radical Muslim extremist who shouted “Allahu Akbar” during a violent assault at the bishop’s Assyrian Orthodox church in Australia. Radical extremist ideologies are gripping every area of society today, with attacks turning violent. Even more violence is being done to children, especially through the transgender agenda. Hollywood A-list star Ben Affleck just revealed that his child has become ‘transgender’ in an announcement that has shocked the entertainment industry. The West is becoming ever more violent. Have we reached a breaking point?

HELP US FIGHT THE LIES OF THE MAINSTREAM MEDIA AND SPREAD THE TRUTH AROUND THE WORLD: https://give.lifesitenews.com



SHOP YOUR FAVORITE PRECIOUS METALS WITH LIFESITENEWS: https://stjosephpartners.com/lifesitenews

SHOP ALL YOUR FUN AND FAVORITE LIFESITE MERCH! https://shop.lifesitenews.com/

Connect with us on social media:

LifeSite: https://linktr.ee/lifesitenews

John-Henry Westen: https://linktr.ee/jhwesten