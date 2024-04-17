Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom

Why was Bishop Emmanuel STABBED? & Ben Affleck's child turns TRANS

Faith & Reason

Faith & Reason

See More

Assyrian Orthodox Bishop and TikTok sensation Mar Mari Emmanuel was stabbed by an alleged radical Muslim extremist who shouted “Allahu Akbar” during a violent assault at the bishop’s Assyrian Orthodox church in Australia. Radical extremist ideologies are gripping every area of society today, with attacks turning violent. Even more violence is being done to children, especially through the transgender agenda. Hollywood A-list star Ben Affleck just revealed that his child has become ‘transgender’ in an announcement that has shocked the entertainment industry. The West is becoming ever more violent. Have we reached a breaking point?

HELP US FIGHT THE LIES OF THE MAINSTREAM MEDIA AND SPREAD THE TRUTH AROUND THE WORLD: https://give.lifesitenews.com

SHOP YOUR FAVORITE PRECIOUS METALS WITH LIFESITENEWS: https://stjosephpartners.com/lifesitenews

SHOP ALL YOUR FUN AND FAVORITE LIFESITE MERCH! https://shop.lifesitenews.com/ 

Connect with us on social media:
LifeSite: https://linktr.ee/lifesitenews
John-Henry Westen: https://linktr.ee/jhwesten

April 17, 2024

Most Recent Videos

More Video Content 

Recent Episodes

Show More
Recent Videos

Why was Bishop Emmanuel STABBED? & Ben Affleck's child turns TRANS

Recent Videos
1:08:24

Elon Musk takes on Brazil AND did the eclipse just warn the US about a May 18 event?

Recent Videos
1:09:17

Archbishop Viganò blasts Transgender Visibility Day supplanting Easter at White House

Recent Videos
1:18:26

Roger Stone makes stunning Catholic confession, Pope Francis haunted by cardinal elector's past

Recent Videos
47:10

Harrison Butker critiques Cardinal Dolan. Bishop Schneider puts Pope Francis on notice

Recent Videos
1:09:21

Megyn Kelly gets it; Sean Hannity loses it, and aborted baby body parts for sale

Recent Videos
57:19

Trump v Biden, France self-destructs on abortion

Recent Videos
1:03:13

OUTRAGE: San Antonio archbishop cancels a Catholic family business

Recent Videos
52:39

SCANDAL: Cardinal Dolan downplays 'Cecilia' Gentili's sacrilegious funeral at St. Patrick’s Cathedral

Recent Videos
53:21

Pope's ATHEIST adviser enraged, Tucker and Putin post-op, and Taylor Swift's Super Bowl

Recent Videos
1:08:59

EXCLUSIVE: Insider reveals stunning new details of Pope Francis' Vatican maneuvers

Recent Videos
55:09

CIVIL WAR BREWING in US and Catholic Church?

Comments

0 Comments

    Loading...