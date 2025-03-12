Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom

Why we fast: Faith, health, and renewal

Faith & Reason

Faith & Reason

Dr. Jay Richards reveals the forgotten discipline of fasting, sharing its powerful effects on spiritual growth, mental clarity, and physical health. He explains how the Christian tradition of fasting has largely been abandoned despite its deep roots in scripture and Church history. Dr. Richards shares insights from his book, Eat, Fast, Feast, detailing the physiological and mental benefits of fasting as well as its power to deepen one’s faith. 

March 12, 2025

