Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom

Why Zelensky & Globalists Fear Trump

Most Viral Moments

Most Viral Moments

See More

Zelensky and his globalist allies are escalating the Russia-Ukraine conflict, pushing NATO toward direct confrontation—why? With President Trump warning against World War III and calling for peace talks, the establishment sees his return as a direct threat to their agenda. Will their desperation lead to full-scale war before Trump can stop it?

WATCH THE FULL SHOW HERE: https://www.lifesitenews.com/episodes/ukraine-sparks-world-war-3-the-churchs-role-in-politics/

U.S. residents! Create a will with LifeSiteNews: https://www.mylegacywill.com/lifesitenews

****
PROTECT Your Wealth with gold, silver, and precious metals: https://stjosephpartners.com/lifesitenews
+++

SHOP ALL YOUR FUN AND FAVORITE LIFESITE MERCH! https://shop.lifesitenews.com/

****

Download the all-new LSNTV App now, available on iPhone and Android!

LSNTV Apple Store: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/lsntv/id6469105564

LSNTV Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.lifesitenews.app

+++

Connect with John-Henry Westen and all of LifeSiteNews on social media:

LifeSite: https://linktr.ee/lifesitenews

John-Henry Westen: https://linktr.ee/jhwesten

March 25, 2025

Most Recent Videos

More Video Content 

Recent Episodes

Show More
Recent Videos

Why Zelensky & Globalists Fear Trump

Recent Videos
2:35

Was Pope Benedict XVI forced out? The Deep State’s role

Recent Videos
3:58

Bp. Strickland: The war on chastity is a war on souls

Recent Videos
2:58

Zelensky exposed: Corruption, war profiteering & U.S. betrayal

Recent Videos
4:06

Vatican vs. Trump: Is border security now a mortal sin?

Recent Videos
3:02

The key to ending the war in Ukraine: Trump, Putin & ceasefire

Recent Videos
4:06

Abby Johnson: I thought hell was ‘worth it’ for abortion

Recent Videos
4:45

Vatican betrayal? How doctrinal chaos is destroying the Church

Recent Videos
4:03

Sacrilege in plain sight | Vatican’s mascot scandal

Recent Videos
3:12

The next pope must stand for truth—no more compromise

Recent Videos
3:49

Deep state infiltration | How the U.S. may have hijacked the Vatican

Recent Videos
3:49

Investigating the Francis papacy—What will the next conclave bring?

Comments

0 Comments

    Loading...