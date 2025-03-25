Why Zelensky & Globalists Fear Trump
Zelensky and his globalist allies are escalating the Russia-Ukraine conflict, pushing NATO toward direct confrontation—why? With President Trump warning against World War III and calling for peace talks, the establishment sees his return as a direct threat to their agenda. Will their desperation lead to full-scale war before Trump can stop it?
