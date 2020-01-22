Will America as we know it be around for our children?

In today’s episode of The Van Maren Show, Jonathon Van Maren speaks with Dr. Charles Murray about why America has fallen apart and what we need to do about it. Dr. Murray first became well known in 1984 with the publication of Losing Ground a piece which is credited with being the intellectual foundation for the Welfare Reform Act. Murray is a New York Times bestseller, political researcher and scholar, and the F.A. Hayek Emeritus Chair in Culture Studies at the American Enterprise Institute.
Murray joins Van Maren to discuss the conclusions of his new book about the state of America and what we as Americans can do to save our country. The outlook is quite bleak, but all hope isn’t lost just yet. Murray discusses the degradation of society, specifically the growing divide in what he calls the new upper and lower classes.
