Will Pope Leo Let SSPX Consecrate New Bishops?

As the Latin Mass experiences global growth, Kennedy Hall explores the future of the SSPX, which now ministers to nearly one million faithful. With only two aging bishops and rising demand, will Pope Leo XIV approve new episcopal consecrations? Taking  a closer look at the Society’s influence, the urgent need for apostolic continuity, and whether this new pontificate could normalize the SSPX’s mission within the Church.

WATCH THE FULL SHOW HERE: https://www.lifesitenews.com/episodes/latin-mass-rising-what-comes-next-kennedy-hall/

****
+++

****

+++

June 18, 2025

