Will Pope Leo XIV Consecrate Russia? | Christopher Ferrara

At a Fatima Center conference in Cincinnati, Christopher Ferrara shares his hopeful take on the early signs from Pope Leo XIV, from traditional symbolism to strong statements against gender ideology and communism. Ferrara sees reason to believe the Church may be turning a corner, renewing his urgent call for Pope Leo to fully consecrate Russia to the Immaculate Heart of Mary, just as Our Lady requested at Fatima. If fulfilled, Ferrara believes it could spark a true spiritual awakening.

READ MORE: https://www.lifesitenews.com/blogs/fatima-expert-endorses-petition-to-pope-leo-xiv-to-consecrate-russia/

June 4, 2025

