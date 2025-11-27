Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom

Will Rome Lose the Faith? A Mystic's Chilling Prophecy of Anti-Popes and the End Times

A shocking prophecy from a 19th century mystic—approved by her bishop and supported by Pope Leo XIII—warns that Rome will lose the faith and become the seat of the Antichrist. Marie-Julie Jahenny, a French stigmatist whose prophecies came true with “the precision of a Swiss clock,” foretold a coming crisis where the Church would be ruled by two successive anti-popes, leaving the seat of Peter vacant for months.

November 27, 2025

