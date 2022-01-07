Apply for LifeSite's intern program in 2022: Defend life, family, faith, and culture
LSNTV

Will the Supreme Court uphold Biden's vaccine mandate for workers?

Two crucial cases that will decide whether 80 million American workers will be required to be vaccinated were argued today at the United States Supreme Court. LifeSiteNews Vice President and attorney Gualberto Garcia Jones offers his analysis of which way the court may be leaning.

LSNTVJanuary 7, 2022

Share

Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom
LSNTV

About the Show

Your source for videos, interviews, and on-the-ground reporting of life, family, and faith news.

Listen for free

Get episodes via email

Recent Videos

See More