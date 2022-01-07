Will the Supreme Court uphold Biden's vaccine mandate for workers?
Two crucial cases that will decide whether 80 million American workers will be required to be vaccinated were argued today at the United States Supreme Court. LifeSiteNews Vice President and attorney Gualberto Garcia Jones offers his analysis of which way the court may be leaning.
