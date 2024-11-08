Will Trump's win be a massive boost for Catholics?

In this episode of Faith and Reason, John-Henry Westen is joined by LifeSite’s Frank Wright and Fr. Charles Murr to discuss Donald Trump’s landslide victory and what it means for the future of pro-life policies, religious freedom and global politics.

The trio also take a deep dive into broader discussions including the influence of globalism, the Catholic Church’s challenges with modernism, and Pope Francis’ controversial associations, including a recent meeting with Italian pro-abortion advocate Emma Bonino.

Tune in for this week’s episode, you won’t want to miss it.

Download the all-new LSNTV App now, available on iPhone and Android!

LSNTV Apple Store: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/lsntv/id6469105564

LSNTV Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.lifesitenews.app

****

PROTECT Your Wealth with gold, silver, and precious metals: https://stjosephpartners.com/lifesitenews

+++

SHOP ALL YOUR FUN AND FAVORITE LIFESITE MERCH! https://shop.lifesitenews.com/

+++

Connect with John-Henry Westen and all of LifeSiteNews on social media:

LifeSite: https://linktr.ee/lifesitenews

John-Henry Westen: https://linktr.ee/jhwesten