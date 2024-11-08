Will Trump's win be a massive boost for Catholics?
Faith & ReasonSee More
In this episode of Faith and Reason, John-Henry Westen is joined by LifeSite’s Frank Wright and Fr. Charles Murr to discuss Donald Trump’s landslide victory and what it means for the future of pro-life policies, religious freedom and global politics.
The trio also take a deep dive into broader discussions including the influence of globalism, the Catholic Church’s challenges with modernism, and Pope Francis’ controversial associations, including a recent meeting with Italian pro-abortion advocate Emma Bonino.
Tune in for this week’s episode, you won’t want to miss it.
Download the all-new LSNTV App now, available on iPhone and Android!
LSNTV Apple Store: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/lsntv/id6469105564
LSNTV Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.lifesitenews.app
****
PROTECT Your Wealth with gold, silver, and precious metals: https://stjosephpartners.com/lifesitenews
+++
SHOP ALL YOUR FUN AND FAVORITE LIFESITE MERCH! https://shop.lifesitenews.com/
+++
Connect with John-Henry Westen and all of LifeSiteNews on social media:
LifeSite: https://linktr.ee/lifesitenews
John-Henry Westen: https://linktr.ee/jhwesten
November 8, 2024
Recent EpisodesShow More
Cardinal Burke says 'certainly seems' like end times as Pope Francis corrects 'pope-splainers'
Comments