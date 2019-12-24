Podcast Image

Wishing you and your family a happy and Holy Christmas!

Tue Dec 24, 2019 - 1:16 pm EST

On behalf of our whole staff of over 30 people spread all over the world I wanted to wish you and your family a happy and Holy Christmas. At Lifesite we were blessed with a Christmas gift of being able to reach over 100 Million page views in 2019! That’s sharing the Good News of the Savior born today 100 million times in just one year!

