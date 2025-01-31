With Calvin Robinson: CANCELED for Elon Musk Salute?!

Father Calvin Robinson has been CANCELED by the left for jokingly making a reference to Elon Musk’s controversial “my heart goes out to you” gesture during a speech.

Join us as Robinson sits down and discusses his defense of marriage and family, sharing his experience confronting Catholic Church leadership on issues of same-sex blessings.

Robinson emphasizes his commitment to following God’s calling, his surprise at the path his life has taken, and his hope for stronger Catholic influence in leadership. His passionate advocacy for biblical teachings has placed him in key moments of religious and political discourse

