Woke gender inclusion MANDATED at Christian schools?

There may be new concerning legal precedents forcing Christian schools to include woke gender ideology. John-Henry Westen speaks with Jack Fonseca from Campaign Life Coalition about the case of Toronto Catholic District School Board (TCDSB) trustee Michael Del Grande. Del Grande has faced significant backlash since 2019 for opposing the inclusion of gender identity and gender expression in the school board’s code of conduct, a move mandated by the Ontario Minister of Education.

Del Grande attempted to challenge this policy by facetiously proposing the inclusion of other behaviours considered sinful by the Catholic Church, such as bestiality and polygamy, to highlight the absurdity of the changes. This led to an intense backlash, with media campaigns accusing him of promoting hate and legal action within the board to remove him. Despite initially being found not guilty of misconduct, a second, controversial vote reversed the decision, leading to sanctions against him.

Del Grande took legal action, challenging the decision in Ontario courts, but has faced setbacks due to what Fonseca describes as judicial bias. He has since appealed to the Supreme Court of Canada, with Campaign Life Coalition crowdfunding his legal fees. The case could have broader implications for freedom of speech and religious rights in Canada, and a loss could set a precedent for persecuting Christian public officials.

Help Catholic School Board Trustee in his time of need: https://www.lifefunder.com/helpMike

U.S. residents! Create a will with LifeSiteNews: https://www.mylegacywill.com/lifesitenews

****

PROTECT Your Wealth with gold, silver, and precious metals: https://stjosephpartners.com/lifesitenews

+++

SHOP ALL YOUR FUN AND FAVORITE LIFESITE MERCH! https://shop.lifesitenews.com/

****

Download the all-new LSNTV App now, available on iPhone and Android!

LSNTV Apple Store: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/lsntv/id6469105564

LSNTV Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.lifesitenews.app

+++

Connect with John-Henry Westen and all of LifeSiteNews on social media:

LifeSite: https://linktr.ee/lifesitenews

John-Henry Westen: https://linktr.ee/jhwesten