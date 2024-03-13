Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom

Woke ideology in retreat after Ireland's major pro-family victory in double referendum?

On this week’s episode of The Van Maren Show, Jonathon interviews Irish political commentator Ben Scallan on the stunning rejection of a woke double referendum to amend the Irish Constitution’s references to family, marriage, and motherhood, and the potential implications of the result on Ireland’s political situation going forward.

March 13, 2024

