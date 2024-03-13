Back — Video Topics | Pro-life | Pro-family | Catholic Church | Freedom
Woke ideology in retreat after Ireland's major pro-family victory in double referendum?
The Van Maren ShowSee More
On this week’s episode of The Van Maren Show, Jonathon interviews Irish political commentator Ben Scallan on the stunning rejection of a woke double referendum to amend the Irish Constitution’s references to family, marriage, and motherhood, and the potential implications of the result on Ireland’s political situation going forward.
March 13, 2024
Comments