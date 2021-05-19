Podcast Image

Every week, The Van Maren Show will try to get a handle on what is really going on in our culture today. It can be difficult to find news sources and storytellers that accurately reflect a Christian, socially conservative, pro-life, pro-family worldview. Join me on Wednesdays as we head to the front lines of the culture war.

Woke LGBT mob reports college chaplain to police for preaching Christian truth

Wed May 19, 2021 - 4:24 pm EST

In this week’s episode of The Van Maren Show, a Christian college chaplain joins Jonathon to discuss how LGBT radicals went after him for preaching against identity politics in schools. Rev. Dr. Bernard Randall, a minister in the Church of England, was suspended, sacked, and even reported to the police after a sermon he gave at a school chapel in 2018.

