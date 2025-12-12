Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom

WOKE media MELTS DOWN at Pentagon briefing, Elon Musk UNDER ATTACK

InFocus

InFocus

See More

The mainstream media staged a walkout from the Pentagon briefing room and now a new collection of journalists are stepping up. Wade Searle recounts his first week as a credentialed Pentagon reporter, revealing how legacy outlets distorted the truth about new security rules to justify their protest. The show highlights how journalists from alternative media confronted the Pentagon over fake quotes allegedly published in The Washington Post.

The hosts then dive into the discovery of over 60,000 missing migrant children under the Trump administration, many of whom were victims of trafficking and forced labor. They also discuss the EU’s $140M fine on Elon Musk’s X platform and what it means for the future of free speech, warning that global elites are using censorship to crush dissent across the West.

HELP SUPPORT WORK LIKE THIS: https://give.lifesitenews.com/?utm_source=CH25_video

U.S. residents! Create a will with LifeSiteNews: https://www.mylegacywill.com/lifesitenews 

****
PROTECT Your Wealth with gold, silver, and precious metals: https://sjp.stjosephpartners.com/lifesitenews
+++

SHOP ALL YOUR FUN AND FAVORITE LIFESITE MERCH! https://shop.lifesitenews.com/   

****

Download the all-new LSNTV App now, available on iPhone and Android!

LSNTV Apple Store: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/lsntv/id6469105564 

LSNTV Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.lifesitenews.app 

+++

Connect with John-Henry Westen and all of LifeSiteNews on social media:

LifeSite: https://linktr.ee/lifesitenews

John-Henry Westen: https://linktr.ee/jhwesten

December 12, 2025

Most Recent Videos

More Video Content 

Recent Episodes

Show More
Recent Videos

WOKE media MELTS DOWN at Pentagon briefing, Elon Musk UNDER ATTACK

Recent Videos
30:02

MAGA CIVIL WAR: Epstein files drama, Mamdani victory

Recent Videos
29:21

SCOTUS folds on gay marriage, media CAUGHT LYING about Trump | InFocus

Recent Videos
29:38

Here’s why Trump is FIGHTING for Nigerian Christians | InFocus

Recent Videos
27:58

The FALL of transgenderism: What happens now? InFocus #5

Recent Videos
7:03

'I may not be heaven bound' Trump's spiritual doubt?!

Recent Videos
31:47

Has Trump SOLVED Israel’s war? Pope Leo PUSHES BACK… InFocus Ep. 4

Recent Videos
28:56

ADL & SPLC … CANCELED?! FBI finally cuts ties | InFocus Ep. 3

Recent Videos
27:19

The WAR on Christians & how Trump MUST respond

Recent Videos
23:56

Charlie Kirk’s killing: Christian REVIVAL or CIVIL WAR? | InFocus #1

Comments

0 Comments

    Loading...