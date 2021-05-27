Podcast Image

Woman conceived during rape and abandoned now on a mission to save unwanted babies

Thu May 27, 2021 - 1:18 pm EST

In This Episode

In this episode of The John-Henry Westen Show, John-Henry speaks with Monica Kelsey, whose mission is to save lives through Safe Haven Baby Boxes.

Donate to Monica Kelsey’s organization to save babies through our LifeFunder page here: www.lifefunder.com/babyboxes

