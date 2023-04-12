Back — Video Topics | Pro-life | Pro-family | Catholic Church | Freedom
Woman who 'transitioned' at 42 calls transgenderism an 'epidemic' targeting vulnerable children
On this week’s episode of The Van Maren Show, Jonathon speaks with Scott Newgent, a biological woman who “transitioned” as a 42-year-old but now speaks out about its dangers, especially toward children targeted by the transgender movement.
April 12, 2023
