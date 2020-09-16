Podcast Image

Every week, The Van Maren Show will try to get a handle on what is really going on in our culture today. It can be difficult to find news sources and storytellers that accurately reflect a Christian, socially conservative, pro-life, pro-family worldview. Join me on Wednesdays as we head to the front lines of the culture war.

Women for Trump board member: the left is ‘afraid’ of Roe v. Wade being overturned

Wed Sep 16, 2020 - 5:24 pm EST

Danielle D’Souza Gill is the youngest board member of Women for Trump. She’s also a graduate of Dartmouth College and the author of the brand new book titled “The Choice: The Abortion Divide in America.”

