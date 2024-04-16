World's #1 golfer Scottie Scheffler glorifies Jesus after winning second Masters title
Breaking NewsSee More
Scottie Scheffler, the world’s top-ranked golfer, secured his second Masters Tournament victory in three years on Sunday – then praised our Lord Jesus Christ in his comments to the media: “I’ve been given a gift with this talent and I use it for God’s glory.”
HELP US FIGHT THE LIES OF THE MAINSTREAM MEDIA AND SPREAD THE TRUTH AROUND THE WORLD: https://give.lifesitenews.com
SHOP YOUR FAVORITE PRECIOUS METALS WITH LIFESITENEWS: https://stjosephpartners.com/lifesitenews
SHOP ALL YOUR FUN AND FAVORITE LIFESITE MERCH! https://shop.lifesitenews.com/
Connect with us on social media:
LifeSite: https://linktr.ee/lifesitenews
John-Henry Westen: https://linktr.ee/jhwesten
April 16, 2024
Recent EpisodesShow More
WATCH: Bishop Strickland URGES Pope Francis and all bishops to ‘return to Christ’ in NEW open letter
EXCLUSIVE: Cardinal Robert Sarah 'PROUD' of African bishops rejecting Pope Francis' LGBT 'blessings'
EXCLUSIVE: New Knoxville Planned Parenthood security video casts doubt on FBI case against pro-lifer
BREAKING: Archbishop Viganò accuses Pope Francis of supporting 'Davos elites' & 'New World Order'
Comments