WOW: Catholic Nun Mother Miriam was a Practicing Jew?

Catholic Nun Mother Miriam was a Practicing Jew? Mother Miriam, formerly known as Rosalind Moss, is a prominent figure in the Catholic faith. She was born and raised in a Jewish household, but later in life converted to Catholicism, a decision that led her to a life of devotion and service to God. In 1995, she founded the Daughters of Mary, Mother of Israel’s Hope, a religious order that aims to spread the teachings of the Catholic Church and evangelize to those who have not yet experienced the love of God.

Recently, Mother Miriam has been facing an urgent need to find a new home for her religious order. Under her leadership, the Daughters of Mary, Mother of Israel’s Hope have flourished, reaching countless Catholics worldwide. However, the current location of the order has become inadequate due to several reasons, and Mother Miriam is now seeking the help of fellow Catholics to find a new home.

The opportunity to join forces with Bishop Joseph Strickland of Tyler, Texas, has presented itself as an incredible option for Mother Miriam and her religious order. Bishop Strickland is widely known for his unwavering commitment to the teachings of the Catholic Church, and his leadership has been instrumental in the spiritual growth of many Catholics in Tyler and beyond.

By finding a new home under Bishop Strickland’s leadership in Tyler, Texas, Mother Miriam and her religious order can continue to spread the teachings of the Catholic Church and evangelize to even more people. This partnership allows for the consolidation of resources, enabling the order to reach more people and have a greater impact.

The spiritual legacy of Mother Miriam is one that deserves unwavering support from fellow Catholics. Her dedication to the Catholic faith has been unwavering, and she has inspired many through her teachings and her actions. With the help of Bishop Strickland and the Catholic community in Tyler, Texas, Mother Miriam can continue to make a positive impact on the lives of many people.

The need for a new home for the Daughters of Mary, Mother of Israel’s Hope is urgent, and the support of fellow Catholics is essential in ensuring the success of this endeavor. By contributing to this cause, Catholics worldwide can play a vital role in the growth and expansion of this religious order, and in the spread of the teachings of the Catholic Church.

Mother Miriam’s urgent need to find a new home for her religious order under the leadership of Bishop Joseph Strickland in Tyler, Texas presents an incredible opportunity for fellow Catholics to be a part of her powerful spiritual legacy. By supporting this cause, we can help ensure that the Daughters of Mary, Mother of Israel’s Hope can continue to flourish and spread the teachings of the Catholic Church to even more people around the world.

To support Mother Miriam’s effort to build a new monastery for her sisters, visit: https://www.lifefunder.com/tylermonastery

Watch the entire show with Mother Mirium here: https://www.lifesitenews.com/episodes/watch-mother-miriam-live-with-john-henry-westen/

