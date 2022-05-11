You can't really know Jesus if you don't know Mary
In today's episode, Mother Miriam reads a meditation on the Blessed Virgin Mary and takes listener calls.
Mother Miriam LiveMay 11, 2022
About the Show
Formerly Heart to Heart with Mother Miriam, Mother Miriam Live brings you inspiration and solutions for life’s many challenges. Host Mother Miriam is a Catholic nun on a mission to bring hope to a world that has lost its way – let her share that hope and joy with you!
To tune into Mother Miriam Live, go to her Facebook page here every Monday to Friday at 10am.
Recent VideosSee More
-
-
We believe everything the Catholic Church infallibly teaches because our Lord established it
-
Catholics who support abortion are not on the path to heaven and must repent
-
The warnings issued by Our Lady of La Salette are beginning to come true
-
Faith enables us to believe what God has revealed because He cannot deceive