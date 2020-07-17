Podcast Image

You don’t save souls by locking people up and closing Churches

Fri Jul 17, 2020 - 4:11 pm EST

In This Episode

Watch Mother Miriam's Live aired on 7.17.2020. In today's episode, Mother Miriam speaks about the importance of persisting in our faith during these trying times. She highlights the importance of our spiritual health over our bodily health. She also continues reading from the Baltimore Catechism as part of her series on learning the faith.

