Young woman calls on UK Bishops to fulfill ‘duty’ to fight for unborn

Thu Mar 5, 2020 - 9:25 am EST

At the 2020 March for Life in Washington, John-Henry spoke with Eden Linton, a pro-life activist who works for the Society for the Protection of Unborn Children. She calls on Bishops and laity to fulfill their “duty” to engage in the fight for the unborn.

