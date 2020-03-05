John-Henry interviews some of the most well-known clergy and laity in the Church while offering commentary on the most important news developments in Rome and around the world.
Young woman calls on UK Bishops to fulfill ‘duty’ to fight for unborn
Thu Mar 5, 2020 - 9:25 am EST
In This Episode
At the 2020 March for Life in Washington, John-Henry spoke with Eden Linton, a pro-life activist who works for the Society for the Protection of Unborn Children. She calls on Bishops and laity to fulfill their “duty” to engage in the fight for the unborn.
