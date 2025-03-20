Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom

Zelensky Exposed: Corruption, War Profiteering & U.S. Betrayal

Most Viral Moments

Most Viral Moments

See More

Once hailed as a hero, Ukraine’s President Zelensky is now facing mounting corruption allegations as the U.S. pivots toward peace talks with Russia. With Trump warning Zelensky about “gambling with World War III,” is Western support for Ukraine crumbling? Global tensions rise as the truth about Ukraine’s leadership comes to light.

WATCH THE FULL SHOW HERE: https://www.lifesitenews.com/episodes/ukraine-war-corruption-speculation-grows-after-visit-by-pope-francis-sister/

U.S. residents! Create a will with LifeSiteNews: https://www.mylegacywill.com/lifesitenews 

****
PROTECT Your Wealth with gold, silver, and precious metals: https://stjosephpartners.com/lifesitenews
+++

SHOP ALL YOUR FUN AND FAVORITE LIFESITE MERCH! https://shop.lifesitenews.com/   

****

Download the all-new LSNTV App now, available on iPhone and Android!

LSNTV Apple Store: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/lsntv/id6469105564 

LSNTV Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.lifesitenews.app 

+++

Connect with John-Henry Westen and all of LifeSiteNews on social media:

LifeSite: https://linktr.ee/lifesitenews 

John-Henry Westen: https://linktr.ee/jhwesten

March 20, 2025

Most Recent Videos

More Video Content 

Recent Episodes

Show More
Recent Videos

Zelensky Exposed: Corruption, War Profiteering & U.S. Betrayal

Recent Videos
4:06

Vatican vs. Trump: Is border security now a mortal sin?

Recent Videos
3:02

The key to ending the war in Ukraine: Trump, Putin & ceasefire

Recent Videos
4:06

Abby Johnson: I thought hell was ‘worth it’ for abortion

Recent Videos
4:45

Vatican betrayal? How doctrinal chaos is destroying the Church

Recent Videos
4:03

Sacrilege in plain sight | Vatican’s mascot scandal

Recent Videos
3:12

The next pope must stand for truth—no more compromise

Recent Videos
3:49

Deep state infiltration | How the U.S. may have hijacked the Vatican

Recent Videos
3:49

Investigating the Francis papacy—What will the next conclave bring?

Recent Videos
2:49

Catholic Charities ABUSE church funding?! | Bishop Strickland

Recent Videos
2:09

Biden FORCED Pope Benedict to resign? Alleged secret meeting

Recent Videos
2:15

Vatican SECRETS must be EXPOSED! | Will it be released BEFORE a conclave?

Comments

0 Comments

    Loading...