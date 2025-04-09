Zionism: Rebellion Against God?! | Rabbi Speaks Out

What if the State of Israel isn’t the fulfillment of prophecy—but the opposite? In this powerful interview, an Orthodox Rabbi explains why Zionism directly opposes the core teachings of Judaism. He argues that Judaism is not a nationalism, but a divine covenant rooted in the Torah—one that strictly forbids political sovereignty before the coming of the Messiah.

The Rabbi denounces both Zionism and Reform Judaism as spiritual betrayals and expresses deep sorrow for the ongoing suffering of Palestinians, calling it a result of this rebellion. His message is a call to return to God’s law, pursue justice, and reject violence and political expedience.

Read more on the ongoing situation: https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/israel-admits-killing-and-burying-15-palestinian-medical-workers-white-house-blames-hamas/

U.S. residents! Create a will with LifeSiteNews: https://www.mylegacywill.com/lifesitenews

****

PROTECT Your Wealth with gold, silver, and precious metals: https://stjosephpartners.com/lifesitenews

+++

SHOP ALL YOUR FUN AND FAVORITE LIFESITE MERCH! https://shop.lifesitenews.com/

****

Download the all-new LSNTV App now, available on iPhone and Android!

LSNTV Apple Store: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/lsntv/id6469105564

LSNTV Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.lifesitenews.app

+++

Connect with John-Henry Westen and all of LifeSiteNews on social media:

LifeSite: https://linktr.ee/lifesitenews

John-Henry Westen: https://linktr.ee/jhwesten