Pray the Rosary with LifeSiteNews before we March for Life together

Event Description

We are gathering as many LifeSite readers and League members as possible to pray the Rosary on Friday 19 January at 11am in Washington D.C. and then March for Life together.

John-Henry Westen and LifeSite League coordinator Jacinta Rigi hope to meet you on the steps of the National Gallery for Art (main picture) as they lead LifeSiteNews coverage of the March for Life.

Our meeting point on the steps of the National Gallery of Art is within a stone’s throw of where the March for Life starts.

Please come pray with us, march with us and support LifeSiteNews.