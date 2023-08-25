INFOGRAPHIC: Mapping the quiet rise of homo-Marxist power within US conservatism
Exposing the clandestine infiltration of homosexuality in American conservatism
The conservative movement aims to save civilization, but conservatives will fail if they sacrifice marriage, the nuclear family, and every child’s right to his or her mother & father on the altar of woke homo-Marxism. Click the articles below to read LifeSite's extensive research exposing the rising influence of homosexuality in the American conservative movement.
-
The quiet rise of LGBT influence in Christian and conservative circles
-
Conservatism, homosexuality, and repentance: People with same-sex attraction must speak up to save America
-
Trump’s campaign to attract LGBT voters is playing with fire
-
LGBT influence in conservative and GOP circles is growing. Here’s why that’s deeply problematic
-
Homosexuals appear to be replacing Christians in the conservative movement
-
'Painting the elephant rainbow': Why growing LGBT influence in conservative circles must be checked
-
Fox News pundit's shocking claim: 'No basis for an anti-gay marriage conservative movement'
-
Top national conservative intellectuals silent on the scourge of homosexuality, same-sex 'marriage'
-
Trump hosts gala for homosexual Republicans at Mar-a-Lago after Biden signs same-sex 'marriage' law
-
Prominent gay conservative wants political right to surrender to the sexual revolution
-
Grooming on Capitol Hill: 12 Republican senators were persuaded to affirm same-sex 'marriage'
-
National Review has unconditionally surrendered to same-sex 'marriage'
-
To homosexual 'conservative' dads: Dissolve your ‘marriage,’ marry the mother of your child
-
To maintain their identity and defend truth, conservatives must resist LGBT infiltration
-
The gaying of Fox News
-
Gay former Trump official: ‘Trump is the most pro-gay president in American history’
-
Homosexuality is being accepted in prominent conservative, Christian circles. Here's proof
-
Florida is the new ground zero for LGBT influence within the Republican Party
-
Why are leading conservatives congratulating Dave Rubin for commissioning babies with his 'husband'?
-
Kari Lake praised homosexuals in conservative politics at Mar-a-Lago gala
-
Matt Walsh exposes Fox News for pushing LGBT propaganda, explicit sexual content on employees