10,000+ deaths after COVID shots reported by U.S., European agencies

LifeSiteNews has produced an extensive COVID-19 vaccines resources page. View it here.

April 14, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) -- More than 10,000 people have died shortly after COVID-19 vaccination since December, American and European authorities have revealed. The deaths include more than 7,100 in Europe, according to the European Medicines Agency (EMA), and 3,005 reported by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control (CDC).

As of Tuesday, EudraVigilance, the EMA’s database of suspected drug reaction reports, noted that 4,036 “fatal outcomes” after vaccination with Pfizer’s COVID-19 shot, as well as 1,922 and 1,234 deaths after administration of vaccines made by Moderna and AstraZeneca, respectively.

EudraVigilance also reported 20 deaths from the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Johnson & Johnson. The database has disclosed more than 200,000 injuries possibly linked to the four vaccines, with tens of thousands of cases deemed “serious.”

The U.S. government likewise has reported 3,005 deaths and more than 56,869 adverse events after coronavirus vaccinations as of April 12. Vaccine injuries in the United States are tracked by VAERS, a surveillance system overseen by the CDC and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). VAERS may only catch around one percent of all vaccine-related injuries, according to a 2010 government study, and has been sharply criticized for accessibility problems.

Among the suspected COVID-19 vaccine adverse events reports that VAERS has published, 42 percent of deaths occurred in people who fell ill within 48 hours of getting their shot. VAERS has reported thousands of other debilitating outcomes, like 620 instances of Bell’s Palsy and 110 post-vaccination miscarriages. The British government has warned against taking COVID-19 vaccines while pregnant.

The global coronavirus vaccine rollout has been dogged by numerous reports of suspicious deaths, as in Europe, where dozens of nursing home deaths prompted Chinese health experts to call for a halt in vaccinations earlier this year.

— Article continues below Petition —

Show Petition Text 0 have signed the petition. Let's get to 1 ! Thank you for signing this petition! Add your signature: Show Petition Text Country... State... Sign this Petition Country... State... Sign this Petition Hide Petition Text Sign this Petition

“Vaccination campaigns are apparently often carried out in nursing homes without making sure beforehand that the person affected has not already contracted an infection with which their weakened immune system has already had enough,” Dr. Frank Gunter, a German medical expert, said in response to a slew of recent deaths at a residential care facility in Germany weeks after a vaccination drive. Dr. Gunter called the deaths “not surprising” and pointed to the vaccines’ “insufficiently researched, long-term consequences.”

Similar incidents have been reported in the United States, like that of an otherwise healthy obstetrician who died of a rare blood disorder within three weeks of receiving a second dose of the Pfizer jab. The FDA and the EMA have since linked multiple coronavirus vaccines to life-threatening blood clot issues.

COVID-19 vaccines are known for disturbingly high side effect rates in general. According the FDA’s assessment of the Pfizer shot, more than 55 percent of trial participants who took the vaccine developed a headache within seven days of vaccination, and 45 percent said that they ended up needing fever or pain medication.

“I have never seen such a high frequency of adverse events for a vaccine,” Parisian infectious disease specialist Prof. Eric Caumes reacted in an interview last year. “No, really, that’s much too much, perhaps there’s a problem,” he told Le Parisien.

Both the Pfizer and Moderna jabs rely on the highly novel mRNA vaccine method, which has been flagged for untested risks of inflammatory and auto-immune diseases. “(I)t’s hard to see the side effects of the vaccine,” Dr. Louis Fouché a renowned French anesthetist, told LifeSite in December. “Often you are told within three months the case is closed. This is not true. Most important side effects occur much later.”

Every major COVID-19 vaccine has been tested on or produced with aborted babies’ cells and none of the vaccines have yet been proved to stop viral transmission, as the disgraced World Health Organization announced last week.

Virtually all healthy people who contract coronavirus survive, especially with certain treatment regimens. Around 190 million COVID-19 vaccine doses nevertheless have been administered in the United States, in addition to over 100 million in Europe so far.