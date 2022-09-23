10,000 Polish citizens participate in massive march for life and family in Warsaw

(LifeSiteNews) – An estimated 10,000 people walked through the streets of Warsaw under the motto “I Promise You” on Sunday, September 18 as part of Poland’s National March for Life and Family.
According to the president of the Center for Life and Family, Pawel Ozdoba, “Similar marches are organized throughout the year in 150 towns and cities in Poland, and gather several hundred thousand people.”
Ponad 10 tysięcy uczestników na Narodowym Marszu dla Życia i Rodziny! 👏🏻💪 pic.twitter.com/s7WhyXtPjB
— Paweł Ozdoba (@PawelOzdoba) September 18, 2022
The President of Poland, Andrzej Duda, greeted the participants in a video message, saying:
I am very happy that you are again marching through the streets of Warsaw, […] Grandparents, parents, children, and parents-to-be form a great joyful community here today. Together you are giving public testimony of your commitment to the noblest ideals. You express the conviction that a strong family means a successful future for our country. I thank you from the heart for this.
This year’s motto of the March “I Promise You,” is a reference to wedding vows, as the event put a special emphasis on marriage and family. Krystian Kratiuk, one of the ambassadors of the March, told LifeSite:
The March for Life and Family is the only event of its kind in Poland in which people take to the streets not to demonstrate against something, but to demonstrate for something, pro-something. And this does not involve strictly political issues. This is an unusual initiative because we no longer need to protest at least against the right to abortion. That’s why this year about 10,000 people took to the streets of the capital under the slogan “and I vow to you.” So it was a march to remind people that marriage, a lasting family, the singularity of marriage, and faithfulness in it are still important to its participants. This is such a [classic] reason to demonstrate that it is beautiful. It is hard not to love Poland and Poles for this very thing. The march was a success in terms of the number of people, as it was organized in autumn when the weather is already ugly in Poland. Very importantly, President Andrzej Duda also spoke during it.”
Participants held colorful balloons and Polish flags. They also carried banners with messages such as: “May children live,” “Life is beautiful,” “I choose life,” or “Fatherhood begins at conception. Equal responsibility. Equal rights.” In addition, spouses carried badges on which they wrote their names and how long they have been married.
Irish teacher Enoch Burke has been arrested and jailed after refusing to use a transgender student's preferred pronoun, "they", in the classroom.
This insane step by Irish authorities must be called out for what it is: the unhinged intimidation of an educator by demented ideologues.
Please add your name to our urgent message to the High Court today.
SIGN: Enoch Burke must be freed immediately as an educator who upheld the truth
Burke was suspended by his school for refusing to use the transgender pronouns of a student, even confronting his principal about the irrationality of the situation, and defying a subsequent court injunction barring him from performing his teaching duties.
He is now in Mountjoy Prison, Dublin after being brought before a judge on 5 September who found Burke to be in contempt of the injunction by attending work after his suspension.
Burke, who told the High Court “I am here today because I would not call a boy a girl”, made clear that he would not abide by the injunction because it would violate his conscience as a Christian.
“Were I to obey the order of the board of management and the order of the court, I would have to accept that sticking by my belief in male and female is wrong,” he said. “It is not something I will do. It is in violation of my conscience."
“Were I to go into the school and bow to something I know to be manifestly wrong, it would be a shame and a disgrace on my part,” he added.
You can identify as a parrot if want but why should people like Enoch Burke be forced to play along with it?— IrishConservative (@RealIrishCONS) September 2, 2022
This defiant attitude has now prompted Burke's arrest and imprisonment in an Orwellian debacle that should send warning signals to the watching world.
Mr. Justice Burke ordered Burke be "committed to Mountjoy Prison and remain therein until he purges his contempt or until further order of this court.”
Defending himself, Burke replied: “I cannot purge my contempt by holding my Christian beliefs in contempt."
Burke hugged his father and brother before being taken away by Gardaí to Mountjoy Prison.
Please share this petition with as many people as possible - it's clear that leftists will not tolerate dissent on this absurd issue unless we all push back.
SIGN: Enoch Burke must be freed immediately as an educator who upheld the truth
Thank you.
Ozdoba said that they are showing people that “marriage can be happy,” since statistics would show that nationally every third marriage ends in divorce and therefore a firm response is needed.
Tłumy na Narodowym Marszu dla Życia i Rodziny! ♥️ Na scenie Arka Noego! pic.twitter.com/KglDAPX34v
— Paweł Ozdoba (@PawelOzdoba) September 18, 2022
The event took place under the honorary patronage of Archbishop Stanislaw Gądecki, president of the Polish Bishops’ Conference, and concluded with a solemn Mass.