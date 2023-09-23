100M+ views for video shared by Elon Musk of Canada’s Million Person March

Elon Musk shared a video of Canadian's protesting against the LGBT in schools at this week's Million Person March.

(LifeSiteNews) — A video of Canadians protesting the LGBT agenda in schools has been viewed more than 100 million times on X (formerly known as Twitter), after it was shared by Elon Musk.

It is not the first time that Musk has engaged with issues related to the LGBT agenda. The billionaire entrepreneur blames left-wing California schools for causing his son’s gender confusion with ideologies that he recently referred to as the “woke mind virus.” Earlier this month Musk described as “utter madness” a highly controversial California bill that could impose penalties on parents who refuse to “affirm” the gender delusions of their children in custody battles. Earlier this year Musk said that “[a]ny parent or doctor who sterilizes a child before they are a consenting adult should go to prison for life.”

This past Wednesday, thousands of concerned parents, children and citizens descended upon Canada’s capital of Ottawa, and other cities across the country, for the much-anticipated Million Person March against LGBT indoctrination in the nation’s schools.

The Million Person March was a coast-to-coast protest gathering Canadians of all ages, races, and religions to defend children from LGBT indoctrination in schools.

The protest, organized by Muslim Canadians, adopted the slogan, “Leave our kids alone,” specifically in regard to gender ideology, age-inappropriate sexual content in school libraries, and LGBT propaganda.

Protests were planned for cities all across Canada, with the main event taking place in Ottawa, where Canadians gathered at Parliament Hill at 9 a.m. EST and marched downtown at 11 a.m.

The event quickly attracted a condemnation from Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who described the peaceful protest as a manifestation of “hate.”

Famed psychologist Jordan Peterson was among many Canadians to hit back at Trudeau for his comments. “Let me make one thing very clear,” Peterson countered. “Once again [y]ou are on the wrong side of [h]istory. You are going to destroy this country, [y]ou pathetic narcissistic [c]ompassion-mongering lying [a]ctor.”

