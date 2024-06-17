101-year-old Bishop Gracida and Bishop Strickland offer exorcism prayer for the world

Bishop Joseph Strickland recently joined 101-year-old retired Bishop René Gracida in offering an exorcism prayer for the world, invoking the intercession of the Virgin Mary, St. Michael the Archangel, and all saints for protection against evil.

(LifeSiteNews) — Bishop Joseph Strickland recently joined with America’s oldest prelate to offer an exorcism prayer for the world.

A video posted by an account called “Friends of Cardinal Zen” shows the emeritus bishop of Tyler, Texas, praying with 101-year-old retired Bishop René Henry Gracida, of Corpus Christi, a version of the St. Michael the Archangel prayer.

READ: Bishop Strickland: Those who wish to change God’s commandments don’t actually live them

In the clip, Gracida prays:

God and father of our Lord Jesus Christ, we invoke your holy name, and we implore supplicantly your clemency, so that by the intercession of the always immaculate and virgin Mary, Mother of God, of the Archangel St. Michael, of St. Joseph, spouse of the most holy virgin; of the Apostles Peter and Paul, and of all the saints, that you deign to lend us your efficacious aid against Satan and all the putrid spirits that roam throughout the world seeking to harm the human race, and for the petition of souls.

The two met yesterday, according to a photo posted on X (formerly Twitter).

BREAKING: Bp Gracida, 101, blesses Bp Strickland on Father’s Day https://t.co/N3VUY20xdi pic.twitter.com/f3iUXeN9ws — Pillar of Church 教会柱石 (@PillarofChurch) June 17, 2024

Gracida has been outspoken in defending the Church’s teaching on the sanctity of human life and marriage.

Included in this message of fidelity to the faith, the bishop has consistently spoken out against pro-abortion Catholic politicians receiving Holy Communion.

Share











