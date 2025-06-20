105 abortion centers have closed since Roe v. Wade was overturned: report

105 abortion facilities across the United State have shut down since the fall of Roe v. Wade, while 34 have either opened or moved, according to a new estimate.

(LifeSiteNews) — 105 abortion facilities across the United State have shut down since the fall of Roe v. Wade, according to a new report.

Next week, June 24 will be the the third anniversary of the U.S. Supreme Court’s fateful ruling in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, which not only upheld Mississippi’s 15-week abortion ban but overturned Roe and delivered the pro-life cause its most transformative victory since Roe unleashed nationwide abortion-on-demand in 1973, by restoring states’ ability to directly ban abortion.

On June 17, the Associated Press published a report on where abortion “access” stands in this new normal, in which 12 states have banned all or most abortions, with a wide range of lesser abortion restrictions and other pro-life laws given a new lease on life as well.

At the same time, the Trump administration has resumed enforcement of the Hyde Amendment (which forbids most federal funds from directly supporting elective abortions), reinstated the Mexico City Policy (which forbids non-governmental organizations from using taxpayer dollars for elective abortions abroad), cut millions in pro-abortion subsidies through the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), and frozen Title X “family planning” grants to nonprofits it said violated its executive orders on immigration and diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) initiatives, including Planned Parenthood affiliates in nine states.

The AP spoke with the pro-abortion group “I Need An A,” which says it has tallied 105 abortion center closures as a result of these policies. Also since Dobbs, 34 facilities have either opened for the first time or moved from pro-life states to pro-abortion ones.

“Each and every one of those has been a blow to that community that hasn’t been refilled,” complained “I Need An A” founder Rebecca Nall about the closures.

The abortion lobby continues to work feverishly to cancel out those deterrents via deregulated interstate distribution of abortion pills, legal protection and financial support of interstate abortion travel, constructing new abortion facilities near borders shared by pro-life and pro-abortion states, making liberal states sanctuaries for those who want to evade or violate the laws of more pro-life neighbors, and embedding abortion “rights” in state constitutions.

Shifting much of their business focus from surgical abortions to mailing abortion pills has been one of their most successful tactics, which also makes the number of facility closures a flawed metric for determining progress against abortion, as centers safe in pro-abortion states can mail abortifacients to residents of pro-life states to take in the privacy of their own homes, regardless of the serious health risks for women (in addition to the lethal danger for babies).

This week, American Life League released its latest Planned Parenthood Facilities Report, which found that while the number of the abortion chain’s physical locations has dropped to its lowest level since 2006, its reach has grown dramatically through online appointments, virtual “health centers,” and abortion pill mobile apps.

Whether the issue will be resolved nationally remains to be seen. President Donald Trump has taken a number of pro-life actions since returning to office but said on the campaign trail that he would not enforce federal law prohibiting abortion pills from being dispensed by mail. Health & Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has since promised a “complete review” of the medical risks of abortion pills.

Share











