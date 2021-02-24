105-year-old gets coronavirus after both doses of vaccine, credits gin-covered raisins and prayer with recovery

LifeSiteNews has produced an extensive COVID-19 vaccines resources page. View it here.

February 24, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) – Buried in the inspiring and headline-generating story of a 105-year-old who credits prayer and eating gin-covered raisins with aiding her recovery from the coronavirus is the fact that the centenarian contracted the virus the day after she received the second and final dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.

Lucia DeClerck, “the oldest resident of her South Jersey nursing home, learned that she had contracted the virus on her 105th birthday, Jan. 25, the day after she had gotten her second dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, according to Michael Neiman, the home’s administrator,” The Seattle Times reported via an article it reprinted from The New York Times. “She showed few symptoms, Neiman said. And within two weeks she was back in her room, holding her rosary beads and wearing her trademark sunglasses and knit hat.”

DeClerck said she has lived to be 105 thanks to “Prayer. Prayer. Prayer,” and “no junk food.”

“A devout Catholic, DeClerck led rosary prayers each week at the nursing home and, before the pandemic, was a fixture at weekly Mass,” according to The Seattle Times.

News coverage of the remarkable woman noted that she lived through the Spanish flu, both world wars, and “the deaths of three husbands and a son.” It seems that people across the political spectrum were inspired by DeClerck’s story and her “endearing” habits, such as eating gin-covered raisins.

None of the coronavirus vaccines available in the United States are live-virus vaccines, meaning in theory it is not possible to get the virus from the vaccine. The fact that DeClerck contracted the virus after receiving both shots raises questions about the vaccine’s efficacy, as do the numerous other cases of individuals testing positive for COVID-19 after receiving one or both doses of the shot.

Health authorities have also made conflicting predictions about whether vaccines will stop transmission of the virus (despite the fact that giving people immunity from a disease is how a vaccine is supposed to work) and whether booster shots will be needed.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, President Joe Biden’s Chief Medical Adviser, has said that even after receiving the vaccine Americans should not go to restaurants or movie theaters. Many world leaders, Biden included, still wear a mask (or two) despite having received both doses of the vaccine.

According to the U.S. government, at least 271 people have died after being vaccinated for COVID-19 as of January 22, 2021. At that time, a total of 9,845 adverse events possibly linked to the COVID-19 vaccines made by Pfizer and Moderna bad been recorded by the Vaccine Adverse Events Reporting System (VAERS), although the actual number of cases is likely far higher.

Meanwhile, the U.K. government has cautioned that pregnant and breastfeeding women should not receive the vaccine. In December 2020, it published a guide to medical professionals about the Pfizer vaccine recommending that it not be taken by pregnant women and advised women of childbearing age not to get pregnant within two months of accepting their second dose. Women were also warned that the vaccine should not be used during breastfeeding, as its effect on babies was still unknown. Regarding fertility, the 10-page “Reg 174 Information for UK Healthcare Professionals” said only that it was “unknown whether COVID-19 mRNA Vaccine BNT162b2 has an impact.”

Eight unborn babies, many of them late-term and otherwise healthy, also were miscarried or stillborn soon after their mothers received the Pfizer vaccine, according to U.S. government data.