108 babies left to die after failed abortions in Ireland since 2019 legalization

(LifeSiteNews) — A response to a parliamentary inquiry in Ireland has revealed that 108 babies have been left to die after failed abortions across the country since the legalization of the practice in 2019.

The Irish Health Service Executive (HSE) responded to a question submitted by Independent MP Mattie McGarth. According to the data provided by the HSE, 108 babies were born alive following failed abortions in the five years from 2019 to 2023. All of these children were left to die. Four of these babies were at or over 24 weeks of pregnancy and/or at 500 grams birthweight (17.6 ounces), two key factors for the possibility of long-term survivability of the child.

According to the disclosures by the HSE, 2023 was the year with the highest number of babies surviving abortion, with 29.

The Irish Prolife Campaign noted that, “Irrespective of the health condition of the 108 babies, none deserved to die in the horrifying way they did – first through abortion and then, after surviving, through the absence of medical care to sustain their lives.”

“It is truly shocking that in Ireland today babies are being treated in this barbaric and inhumane manner with life and death decisions being made behind closed doors by abortion facilitating medics who appear to feel no obligation to justify their decisions or the value judgments they make about the lives of babies they should be striving to preserve,” the organization continued. “The situation cannot continue to go on unchecked; we must keep highlighting what’s happening and demand proper scrutiny, accountability, and oversight.”

Ireland was one of the last pro-life bastions in Europe that defended the rights of the unborn until the 2018 referendum to repeal the Eighth Amendment of the Irish Constitution, which gave an equal right to life to the unborn baby and its mother. After the pro-abortion side won the referendum with about 66 percent of the popular vote, a law allowing abortion on demand up to 12 weeks came into force in January 2019. In some cases, like fetal abnormalities or serious harm to the mother’s health, abortion is also permitted after 12 weeks.

“In 2018, shortly after the abortion referendum, then Health Minister Simon Harris accused TDs in the Dáil [Irish Parliament] of using ‘shock tactics’ when they raised concerns about babies being born alive after abortion and the care they might be denied,” Prolife Campaign wrote. “It is now clear that those concerns were rooted in reality and should not have been brushed aside.”

