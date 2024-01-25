$11 million dollars in gov’t compensation given to Canadians injured by COVID vaccines

While the compensation total has already reached $11,236,314, that number represents just 138 cases of the over 1,800 already approved for processing.

(LifeSiteNews) — The Trudeau government’s vaccine injury support program has already paid over $11 million to Canadians who suffered as the result of the COVID-19 vaccines it promoted and in some cases, mandated.

According to information published January 23 by Blacklock’s Reporter, Canada’s Vaccine Injury Support Program (VISP) has paid $11,236,314 to families of Canadians who suffered death or injury as a result of COVID vaccines.

“A total of $75 million in funding has been earmarked for the first five years of the program,” the health department wrote in a 2021 memo.

“The program ensures all people in Canada who have experienced a serious and permanent injury as a result of receiving a Health Canada authorized vaccine administered in Canada on or after December 8, 2020 have access to fair and timely financial support,” the memo continued.

VISP was launched in December 2020 after the Canadian government gave vaccine makers a shield from liability regarding COVID-19 jab-related injuries.

Currently, 2,233 Canadians have filed claims while 1,825 were accepted for processing. As of December 31, 138 of those accepted have received compensation for their vaccine injuries or deaths to total of $11,236,314.

To date, the health department does not have an estimate on how many compensation claims will be filed.

“Eligible individuals may receive income replacement indemnities, injury indemnities, death benefits, coverage for funeral expenses and reimbursement of eligible costs such as otherwise uncovered medical expenses,” said the briefing note.

Officially, in Canada, there have been 442 deaths linked to the COVID vaccine, and Canada’s Public Health Agency data claims that 98.2 million vaccine doses have been administered.

However, health officials assert that “Although these deaths occurred after being vaccinated with a COVID-19 vaccine they are not necessarily related to the vaccine.”

Out of these doses, there were a total of 55,145 “adverse events.” Such events are anything from a headache or fainting to sudden death.

Looking at official totals, there have been reports of 332 blood clots, 289 strokes, and 283 heart attacks. There have also been 198 cases of facial paralysis reported, with some 99 spontaneous abortions reported as well. There have been 79 kidney injuries reported and 37 instances of liver damage.

The Trudeau government heavily promoted the COVID jabs, which were rushed to market. It is still promoting the shots despite the harms caused, even recently approving yet another booster.

In 2021, Trudeau said Canadians “vehemently opposed to vaccination” do “not believe in science,” are “often misogynists, often racists,” and questioned whether Canada should continue to “tolerate these people.”

LifeSiteNews has published comprehensive research on the dangers of receiving the experimental vaccine, including heart damage and blood clots.

A recent study done by researchers at the Canada-based Correlation Research in the Public Interest found that 17 countries have a “definite causal link” between peaks in all-cause mortality and the fast rollouts of the COVID shots and boosters.

In November, officials with Canada’s Department of Health refused to release data concerning internal audits related to the COVID crisis that show “critical weaknesses and gaps” according to their own department memo.

Additionally, information obtained in September revealed that the Public Health Agency of Canada neglected to report all adverse effects from COVID vaccines and even going as far as telling staff not to report all events.

