11% of women who take abortion pill suffer serious adverse events, largest known study finds

11 percent of women suffer sepsis, infection, hemorrhaging, or another serious or life-threatening event after abortion pills – a 22-times higher rate than what is reported on the drug label.

(LifeSiteNews) — The largest known study of the abortion pill has found that almost 11 percent of women in the U.S. suffer serious adverse events following a chemical abortion, a rate 22-times higher than what is reported on the drug label.

“10.93 percent of women experience sepsis, infection, hemorrhaging, or another serious or life-threatening adverse event within 45 days following a mifepristone abortion, far greater than the summary figure of ‘less than 0.5 percent’ in clinical trials reported on the drug label,” the Ethics and Public Policy Center (EPPC) explained in a report published on Monday.

“Simply stated, mifepristone, as used in real-world conditions, is not ‘safe and effective’” for women, the researchers concluded, without noting the fact that the abortion pill kills innocent unborn human beings.

The EPPC study used an insurance claims database of 865,727 prescribed mifepristone abortions from 2017 to 2023, “28 times as many as were included in all FDA-cited clinical trials combined.” As the EPPC pointed out, the women of their study “broadly” represent women who obtain chemical abortions in the U.S., as opposed to being a “prescreened group of generally healthy women” who are typically used in trials.

Given that about two-thirds of all abortions in the U.S. are now chemical – the vast majority using a combination of mifepristone and misoprostol – a large portion of women who abort their children are suffering serious adverse effects.

The prevalence of chemical abortions in the U.S. has rapidly increased since 2000, when the abortion pill was first approved for use by the FDA, especially as the government has rolled back abortion pill regulations.

In 2011, the drug was placed under a safety system known as REMS, after serious adverse events – including multiple deaths – were reported. REMS allows the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to monitor these adverse events. But under the Obama FDA in 2016, requirements to report all abortion pill complications were removed. Going forward, only deaths were to be reported, significantly hampering safety data.

In 2020, a new “no-test” deregulation removed requirements for labs, testing, and blood work used to accurately date a pregnancy and rule out deadly ectopic pregnancies before dispensing abortion pills.

By December 2021, the Biden FDA axed the requirement that the abortion pill be dispensed in person and allowed them to be permanently shipped by mail.

Advocacy groups have been sounding the alarm about the dangers of the abortion pill to women – to say nothing of its lethal danger to unborn babies – since its safety data has been coming to light. A 2020 open letter from a coalition of pro-life groups to then-FDA Commissioner Stephen Hahn noted that the “abortion pill has resulted in over 4,000 reported adverse events since 2000, including 24 maternal deaths.”

Similar abortion pill risks, including hospitalization, have been seen in places like the U.K. and Canada.

Share











