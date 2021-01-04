11 Senators refuse to certify 2020 election results, demand emergency congressional audit

Big Tech is censoring us. Subscribe to our email list and bookmark LifeSiteNews.com to continue getting our news. Subscribe now.

WASHINGTON, D.C., January 4, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) — A cohort of Republican senators are taking a stand against the election returns of disputed states by calling for an emergency 10-day congressional audit of the contested returns.

“We intend to vote on January 6 to reject the electors from disputed states as not “regularly given” and “lawfully certified” unless and until that emergency 10-day audit is completed,” Ted Cruz and 10 other senators and senators-elect declared in their letter on Saturday.

CBS News described the move as “more symbolic than practical,” as a majority in both the Senate and the Democrat-controlled House would have to vote to repeal election returns.

The senators themselves acknowledge this in their letter. “We are not naïve. We fully expect most if not all Democrats, and perhaps more than a few Republicans, to vote otherwise,” the statement concedes.

They maintain, however, that they owe the people a “fair and credible audit,” which would “dramatically improve Americans’ faith in our electoral process and would significantly enhance the legitimacy of whoever becomes our next President.”

The senators noted that the 2020 election “featured unprecedented allegations of voter fraud, violations and lax enforcement of election law, and other voting irregularities.”

“By any measure, the allegations of fraud and irregularities in the 2020 election exceed any in our lifetimes,” the letter continues.

The senators note that despite these unparalleled allegations of voter fraud, the Supreme Court has twice declined the opportunity to hear evidence of these allegations.

The senators also point out, however, that “there is long precedent of Democratic Members of Congress raising objections to presidential election results, as they did in 1969, 2001, 2005, and 2017. And, in both 1969 and 2005, a Democratic Senator joined with a Democratic House Member in forcing votes in both houses on whether to accept the presidential electors being challenged.”

They call for following the precedent of the 1877 presidential election, during which Congress appointed an electoral commission consisting of Senators, House members, and Supreme Court Justices to resolve disputed election returns following serious allegations of fraud.

The senators specifically call for a congressional Electoral Commission “with full investigatory and fact-finding authority, to conduct an emergency 10-day audit of the election returns in the disputed states.

Once completed, individual states would evaluate the Commission’s findings and could convene a special legislative session to certify a change in their vote, if needed,” the statement continues.”

“We are acting not to thwart the democratic process, but rather to protect it. And every one of us should act together to ensure that the election was lawfully conducted under the Constitution and to do everything we can to restore faith in our Democracy,” the senators conclude.

Signatories of the letter include U.S. Senators Ted Cruz (R-Texas), Ron Johnson (R-Wis.), James Lankford (R-Okla.), Steve Daines (R-Mont.), John Kennedy (R-La.), Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.), and Mike Braun (R-Ind.), and Senators-Elect Cynthia Lummis (R-Wyo.), Roger Marshall (R-Kan.), Bill Hagerty (R-Tenn.), and Tommy Tuberville (R-Ala.)

