11-year-old exposes sexually graphic LGBT book to school board: ‘Librarian asked me if I wanted more’

'This is the smut that he is finding,' the 11-year-old's father said.

WINDHAM, Maine (LifeSiteNews) – A video of a Maine 11-year-old reading aloud from a pornographic book at a Windham Raymond School District board meeting has quickly gone viral, shedding light on the easy availability of such explicit materials in school libraries.

After explaining that he was only 11 years old and in sixth grade, Knox Zajac of Windham Middle School proceeded to read (warning: disturbing video and material) to those in attendance a graphic and profane scene from Alice Osman’s Nick and Charlie – a scene that describes in visual detail two 14-year-old boys participating in homosexual acts with each other.

“When I rented it out to show my dad it, the librarian asked if I wanted more and if I wanted a graphic novel version,” he stated.

Knox’s father, Adam Zajac, took the stand following his son’s testimony to express his outrage at the presence of such “smut” in a children’s library.

READ: Parents file suit against school district that subjected daughter to pornographic class assignment

“So that’s my son, 11 years old,” he began. “And he went to his library and found that by the entry door of our library – this is the smut that he is finding.”

“I don’t care whether it’s gay, straight, or bi-sexual – whatever the terms are for all this stuff – it doesn’t need to be at our school,” he continued. “It doesn’t need to be at my 11-year-old’s library.”

The father lambasted the board for providing sexual propaganda to students. He referenced the book Gender Queer: A Memoir by Maia Kobabe, another pornographic novel which he said was available at his older son’s high school, saying that he was “very, very frustrated” at the availability of such material for children.

“[A]s far as Genderqueer, I’ve got a son in high school as well and this is b*****,” he said. “We know it, alright? We do not need to be having literature that is showing boys how to [perform a homosexual act].”

“You may think that schools know best for our children,” he continued. “[But] you know who knows the best for our children? The parents.”

‘The law includes an exception if the obscene material is provided to children at school’

“State and Federal law prohibit the possession or distribution of pornographic material involving children, though cartoon images are a gray area,” the Maine Wire noted. “Maine law prohibits the distribution of obscene material to minors; however, the law includes an exception if the obscene material is provided to children at school.”

READ: Maine school board ordered to pay father $40k after blacklisting him for exposing obscene LGBT books

Knox has since done a number of media interviews, including one alongside his dad on Tucker Carlson Tonight, explaining the book made him feel deeply uncomfortable.

Sixth-grader Knox Zajac tells @WGME why he read from the controversial book “Nick and Charlie” during a recent school board meeting in Maine. pic.twitter.com/JlGPgBOedy — Crisis in the Classroom (@CITClassroom) March 1, 2023

In response to the video recording of the school board meeting going public on social media, numerous people have taken to Twitter to express their disgust at the school-based destruction of children’s innocence.

“Arrest these people, this isn’t about equity and inclusion, it’s about sexual fetishes with children and its gross,” tweeted one user.

“Fire teacher and school board,” another suggested.

I listened to a 6th grader from a middle school in Windham Raymond School District in Maine. He read text from a book checked out from his elementary school. Pornography content aimed at children. The librarian offered him other similar content. Fire teacher and school board. — Darlene Chavez (@ColoradanGirl) March 1, 2023

Zajac told the school board that they need to “listen to the parents,” and that he would be happy to focus more of his time on protecting his children, as well as the other children in the Windham Raymond School District.

“I will be a thorn in your sides,” he promised. “I just want you to be aware of what you’ve awoken.”

Share











