12-year-old Canadian school shooting survivor breathing on her own

The girl is making progress after suffering injuries in an attack at a British Columbia school by a suspect who is a biological male but dresses as a female.

( LifeSiteNews ) — A 12-year-old Canadian girl who survived the horrific school shooting at the hands of a suspected transgender-identifying male killer a few weeks ago can now breathe on her own.

The ventilator helping Maya Gebala of Tumbler Ridge, British Columbia, where the shootings took place, has been turned down, said her father, David, who has set up a GoFundMe page for his daughter.

“Every single day, you show us just how strong, determined, and incredible you truly are. You continue to defy every expectation the doctors and surgeons once prepared us for. We were told we only had hours and yet here you are, still fighting, still with us,” Gebala’s message to his daughter read.

“You went from not being able to move at all to moving more and more each day. And now, the nurses have adjusted your ventilator to pressure support because you’re taking your own breaths. What an amazing milestone.”

In another more recent message about his daughter, David noted that she came “through her emergency surgery.”

“After what felt like the longest hour of our lives, the surgeon came to tell us it was successful. They’ve placed a drain on her right side, and she’s holding on strong just another hurdle she’s facing with so much strength. We love you endlessly,” he wrote.

As reported by LifeSiteNews, the Canadian shooter suspect, identified as biologically born 18-year-old male Jesse Van Rootselaar, went on a rampage on February 10, killing eight, mostly children, and wounding no less than 25 people.

Van Rootselaar, who dressed as a female, was involved in an incident at Tumbler Ridge Secondary School in the remote British Columbia town. It is the second-worst school shooting in Canadian history. Many of the victims are still on life support.

