129 babies have been killed in Northern Ireland over past two months

June 5, 2020 (Society for the Protection of Unborn Children) — One hundred twenty-nine unborn children were killed by abortion in Northern Ireland over the two months since the extreme abortion regime came into force in the region. Michael Robinson, Head of SPUC Northern Ireland said: “Abortion has robbed 129 unborn children in Northern Ireland of their lives, futures and basic human rights. Abortion is a violent and discriminatory practice which has no place in 2020. The Northern Ireland abortion regime must be immediately repealed and full protection must be restored to mothers and their children.”

The disturbing figure was revealed by Health Minister Robin Swann in an answer to an assembly question from DUP MLA Paul Girvan.

Mr Swann confirmed that the 129 unborn children were killed in Northern Ireland between March 31 and May 22.

Mr Swann said: “The Abortion Regulations 2020 (and the earlier Regulations) require a notification of termination to be sent to the Chief Medical Officer within 14 days of a termination. 129 notifications have been received to date (22 May 2020).”

129 lost lives and futures

SPUC has described the Westminster abortion regime imposed on Northern Ireland earlier this year as “the most extreme abortion law in Europe” and “an anti-democratic abuse of power.”

The abortion regime enforced on Northern Ireland permits the unrestricted killing of unborn babies until the 14th week of pregnancy and until birth if the child is suspected of having a foetal anomaly. The regime also has the potential to criminalise peaceful pro-life vigils in Northern Ireland and provides little protection for healthcare workers who resist involvement in abortion procedures.

SPUC’s Michael Robinson said: “What was left of the legislation which had saved the lives of more than 100,000 of our fellow citizens since 1967, is now gone. 129 innocent children have now been killed. This is the tip of the iceberg if this violent regime is permitted to continue and not immediately repealed.

“The lives and futures of 129 people in Northern Ireland are now gone. Their lives were irreplaceable and the empty space they leave can never be filled. This barbaric regime must be repealed and we must ensure the lives and futures of the Northern Irish people are protected.”

Rise and Repeal

79% of the people in Northern Ireland who responded to the public consultation rejected the Government’s proposals regarding the abortion regime and it has been estimated that 100,000 people are alive in Northern Ireland today as a result of the region resisting abortion law.

SPUC Northern Ireland have stated that in forcing abortion onto the region, Westminster have torn up the devolution settlement and are treating Northern Ireland as a colony.

If you would like to help SPUC repeal Westminster’s abortion regime, sign the petition here to Repeal Section 9.

Published with permission from the Society for the Protection of Unborn Children.