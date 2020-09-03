13 Australian doctors tell govt to end lockdowns: ‘They’re causing unprecedented negative…outcomes’

MELBOURNE, Australia, September 3, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) — Thirteen top doctors in the Australian state of Victoria urged Premier Dan Andrews earlier this week to end what they denounced as an “unjustifiable” state of emergency.

In an open letter sent Monday to the Labour leader, the doctors blasted the state’s coronavirus lockdown as causing “unprecedented negative economic and social outcomes and negative health outcomes,” the U.K. Daily Mail reported.

The letter had contributions from urologists, psychiatrists and surgeons and warned against extending the state of emergency, stating it was “vital” that the state’s extreme stage four restrictions be lifted September 13 as scheduled.

“The medical, psychological and social costs of the lockdown are disproportionately enormous compared to the limited good being done by current policies,” it stated.

The doctors also asked Andrews to allow parliament “to openly discuss and debate appropriate medical plans to manage the current COVID-19 crisis” — particularly given the new knowledge of how the virus works and a sharp decline in COVID-19 deaths.

“Stage 3-4 lockdowns for the whole community have continued for no apparent scientific reason,” the letter states.

“We now know that whilst COVID-19 is highly contagious, it is of limited virulence.”

For people “who are physically well and under 60 years of age, the mortality risk is extremely low. Contrary to what you have said, Mr. Andrews, the virus DOES discriminate,” the doctors added.

“Ordinary sensible people if properly informed should inevitably conclude that the current government policy is ill focused, heavy-handed, and unjustifiable as a proportionate response to the risks posed by COVID-19 to the public’s health.”

However, despite these pleas, the state parliament voted early Wednesday morning 20-19 to extend the state of emergency another six months.

This allows Brett Sutton, Victoria’s chief health officer, to extend and impose COVID-19 restrictions, such as a curfew and mandatory mask wearing in public, for that period of time, The Australian reported.

Opposition leader David Davis -- who on Tuesday asked the premier and health minister to meet with “all the 13 doctors” who contributed to the letter -- blasted the Labour government for shutting down debate during the marathon session.

“The Andrews Government described the bill as the most important to be debated this parliamentary term, yet time and time again, Labor voted to prevent important questions from being asked,” Davis said.

Opposition lower house MP Tim Smith lamented the vote as a “very, very, sad day in Melbourne and Victoria.”

“These laws are so extreme they’re seeing Victorians only allowed out of their homes to do an hour of exercise every day. This has never happened before in our history,” he told a Sydney radio station on Wednesday morning.

“A six-month extension to the state of emergency powers are totally disproportionate to the threat, the risk that will be posed to Victorians next year by the coronavirus.”

The 13 doctors underscored this in their letter.

The stage four restrictions have “caused or exacerbated depression, anxiety and other mental health issues, as well as contributed to domestic violence, through an extreme and unjustified disruption to family, social and work life,” they wrote.

Moreover, appointments to general practitioners have fallen “dramatically” because people are afraid to see a doctor because of the virus, and as a direct result, they will have a “poorer prognosis.”

“This has especially been the case with consultants who treat cancer. A study in the UK estimated an extra 4,000 deaths from not screening the four main cancers alone and not from lack of treatment,” they wrote.

The doctors’ letter compared coronavirus data with other serious medical conditions.

“We are told that since March 2020, 565 Victorian patients have died either with or from the virus (31st August numbers). This compares with annual Victorian deaths of approximately 10,000 patients with cardiovascular disease and 11,000 with cancer,” they wrote.

“Accordingly, the COVID-19 deaths are a relatively small proportion of the 114 deaths per day that are normally seen in Victoria. In comparison, since the start of March, COVID-19 has been associated with three of the 114 deaths per day.

The letter was initiated by Box Hill Hospital urologist Dr. Geoff Well.

Contributors were: Royal Melbourne Hospital transplant surgeon Dr Bob Millar, Monash Hospital orthopaedic surgeon Dr Jon Bare and Nossell Institute for Global Health public health physician Nathan Grills, Professors John Murtagh, Haydn Walters and Kuruvilla George, Dr Peter Denton, Dr William Edwards, Dr Andrew Taylor, Dr Michael Knight, Dr John Mathai and Dr Eamonn Mathieson.

“We just want to have significant input into this response instead of a blanket approach that is harming the general population,” Well told NCA Newswire.

“The mood of the population has changed dramatically in the past two weeks – there seems to be one half that is getting angrier and angrier and the other half which has just lost all hope – these policies are affecting the general psyche of the community.”

The Andrews government’s new restrictions imposed mid-August include an 8 p.m. and 5 a.m. curfew, except for “work and essential health, care or safety reasons”; people cannot leave their homes except to shop for food and essential items, receive or give care, take daily exercise, or to work; face coverings are mandatory anywhere outside one’s home, even in open spaces when one is alone; no one can visit any home other than his or her own, except to give care; people may only gather in public with one person from outside their home.

Andrews stated repeatedly before Wednesday’s vote that extending the state of emergency did not mean stage four restrictions would be in place the same length of time, according to the Daily Mail.

On Sunday, the government will release plans to move both regional Victoria and its capital city of Melbourne out of restrictions.

The vote to extend the state of emergency comes as outrage grows over Victorian police arresting a pregnant woman for “incitement” after she promoted an anti-lockdown protest on Facebook.

The Australian letter is not the first time doctors have protested coronavirus restrictions. In May, more than 500 American physicians signed a letter to President Donald Trump expressing their concern over the fallout over the lockdowns.

Here is full text of the letter by the Australian doctors: